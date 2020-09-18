Bodum’s eye-catching OTTONI Electric Water Kettle is 20% off at $48 shipped

- Sep. 18th 2020 11:49 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $48
0

Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM OTTONI Electric Water Kettle for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, $8 below Amazon’s current listing and the best price we can find. The lowest pice we have tracked on Amazon is $52, for comparison. This eye-catching electric water kettle is designed to “resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model.” It has a stainless steel build, pull-off lid, a handy light indicator, auto shut-off, and a covered heating element for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy design isn’t catching your attention though, it might be smarter to save some cash and go with a more typical electric model. The Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle with LED lighting is a couple bucks less than the AmazonBasics model at $20 Prime shipped. While not nearly as attractive, you could save even more with this basic Ovente option at $16 Prime shipped. Whichever you go with, you’re gettingreliable, highly-rated electric kettle for much less than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of kitchenware, we also spotted Bella’s Convection Air Fryer at just $25 shipped or 50% off as well as Keurig’s K-Duo brewer at $79. But be sure to browse through our home goods deal hub for even more notable deals including the 1-day Home Depot housewares event we detailed this morning. 

More on the OTTONI Electric Water Kettle:

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $48
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bodum

Bodum

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard