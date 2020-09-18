Bodum’s eye-catching OTTONI Electric Water Kettle is 20% off at $48 shipped

Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM OTTONI Electric Water Kettle for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, $8 below Amazon’s current listing and the best price we can find. The lowest pice we have tracked on Amazon is $52, for comparison. This eye-catching electric water kettle is designed to “resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model.” It has a stainless steel build, pull-off lid, a handy light indicator, auto shut-off, and a covered heating element for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy design isn’t catching your attention though, it might be smarter to save some cash and go with a more typical electric model. The Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle with LED lighting is a couple bucks less than the AmazonBasics model at $20 Prime shipped. While not nearly as attractive, you could save even more with this basic Ovente option at $16 Prime shipped. Whichever you go with, you’re getting a reliable, highly-rated electric kettle for much less than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of kitchenware, we also spotted Bella’s Convection Air Fryer at just $25 shipped or 50% off as well as Keurig’s K-Duo brewer at $79. But be sure to browse through our home goods deal hub for even more notable deals including the 1-day Home Depot housewares event we detailed this morning.

More on the OTTONI Electric Water Kettle :

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

