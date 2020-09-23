Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer + dehydrator falls to $69 today (Reg. up to $110)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $69 shipped. Regularly as much as $110, this model starts at $84 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. The AF100 features a 4-quart ceramic-coated, non-stick frying basket and crisper plate that can cook up to 2-pounds of French fries at once. Along with the low-fat air frying, this model also has a handy dehydration function for making your own fruit snacks and beef jerky as well. Adjustable temperature range and dishwasher-safe parts round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Walmart customers. More details below.

Now, you’re certainly paying a bit of Ninja tax here — you can get an entire Instant Pot multi-cooker for less — so it might be worth checking out some of the other options out there. The GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart air fryer sells for $59 or you can score the Chefman TurboFry for $42 right now. Both options aren’t quite as large, or look as nice, but will save you some cash and carry stellar ratings.

Do yourself a favor and score Amazon’s affordable 17-piece Kitchen Set while it’s down at $11, and then check out this deal on Bodum’s IBIS electric kettle. Plus, you’ll find even more price drops on kitchenware in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on your cooking function, allowing you to cook and crisp your favorite foods, like 2 lbs. of French fries, using little to no oil in a family-sized 4-quart ceramic-coated basket.

