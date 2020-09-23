Amazon’s very-affordable 17-Pc. Kitchen Set falls under $11 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 17-piece Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set for $10.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This affordable kitchen set works out to less than $0.65 per piece. For that price you’ll garner a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk. Every option is dishwasher safe, with the can opener being the only exception. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of the kitchen, did you see the deal we spotted on Walker Edison’s Dining Table? It’s currently marked down by 31%, allowing you to scoop it up for $206. This solution is ready to seat six with measurements working out to 30- by 60- by 34-inches.

And let’s not forget that the Fall season is officially here. This means that many of us will need to brace ourselves for cooler days ahead. Thankfully that can be much easier with De’Longhi’s discounted Tower Heater at $80. This deal shaves 20% off, making now an ideal time to strike. A built-in thermostat allows you to easily set your desired temperature and let it take care of the rest.

AmazonBasics 17-Pc. Kitchen Set features:

Durably made with food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials

Great for new homeowners, aspriring chefs, and college students, or as a general replacement set for old items

Dishwasher safe items; hand wash and dry can opener

