Save up to 30% on Ring Alarm, video doorbells, and outdoor cameras from $150

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the first-generation Ring Alarm 9-Piece Home Security Set for $209.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and a new all-time low on this bundle. While this isn’t the refreshed Ring Alarm system with 1-touch fire and medical assistance buttons, the previous iteration of security system delivers Alexa-enabled coverage of your home in much the same fashion. It includes two keypads and a base station with built-in siren, as well as a range extender, two motion detectors, and three door sensors. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for additional Ring deals from $150.

Also on sale today, Best Buy and its official eBay storefront are discounting a selection of certified refurbished Ring cameras and video doorbells. Everything comes backed by a 1-year warranty from Ring, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

On top of all the Ring deals this morning, we also spotted a way to expand your Google Assistant setup for less. Right now, the Nest Thermostat E comes bundled with an extra sensor and has been marked down to $140. That’s on top of the latest Anker smart lock at $120, and everything else in our smart home guide.

Ring Alarm Security Starter Kit features:

When armed, the Ring Alarm Security Kit sends notifications to your phone and tablet whenever doors or windows open and when motion is detected at home. It lets you control your entire home security system with one simple app, and it’s fully customizable to fit any house or apartment. It also has a Panic Mode feature, which allows you to dispatch emergency services right from your Keypad.

