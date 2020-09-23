Tackle falling leaves with the RYOBI 18V Electric Blower at $99

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically goes for $119. Today’s deal equates a 20% savings and is a match of our previous mention. With colder air on the way and leaves starting to fall, now is a great time to upgrade your setup. This model forgoes the oil and gas routine for a fully-electric design that will push up to 100MPH speeds. You’ll receive an 18V battery, wall charger, and the blower itself, all of which can be intermixed with RYOBI’s larger lineup of outdoor electric tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Consider saving further and going with this corded electric alternative from WORX. It sells for around $55 and delivers similar features for half the price. Of course, you’ll need an extension cord to take advantage of this model, but there are plenty of low-cost options out there. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. That includes a great price today only on the Nest Thermostat E with extra temperature sensor for $140. Usually, up over $200, today’s deal is amongst the best offers we’ve tracked all-time.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Electric Leaf Blower features:

With 2 times the power and 50% more run time than the previous model, the RYOBI 18-Volt Lithium plus Jet Fan Blower is perfect for any yard. This blower features a jet fan design that provides power up to 100 MPH and 280 CFM and a variable speed trigger that allows the user complete control. At 6 lbs. this blower is lightweight and easy to operate. There is a hanging hook for simple storage and a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves. Backed by a 3-year warranty.

