DJI’s Iron Man-themed Ryze Tello Drone sees 25% discount to new low of $96

Woot offers the DJI Ryze Tech Tello Iron Man Quadcopter for $95.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. Ryze Tello delivers an affordable way to get started with piloting a drone and features 13-minutes of flight time on a single charge alongside 5MP camera and more. This model in particular comes decked out in an Iron Man-inspired red and gold design that is sure to catch the eye of MCU fans and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the Iron Man design and DJI backing found on the lead deal aren’t musts, going with the best-selling Holy Stone FPV Drone at $50 means you can make out for even less. This quadcopter packs a 1080p camera feed and up to 20-minutes of fight time thanks to the two included batteries. It also comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers.

For those hoping to give their iPhonegraphy a bit of a boost instead, be sure to check out the ongoing deals in Moment’s back to school sale. With upwards of 67% in savings to be had, there’s everything from iPhone cases to lenses and more.

Ryze Tech Tello Iron Man features

Feel like you’re part of the Avengers by flying the Tello Quadcopter (Iron Man Edition) from Ryze. It features the markings and red/gold color scheme of Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor, right down to the Arc Reactor. Paired with the Tello Hero app, you can fly your Marvel superhero-themed drone through a series of training missions. Guided by Tony’s own AI, FRIDAY, the specially-designed missions give you a sneak peek into Iron Man’s world.

