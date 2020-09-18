Moment’s back to school sale takes up to 67% off iPhone cases, lenses, more

- Sep. 18th 2020 3:47 pm ET

Moment is ending the week by kicking off its latest sale in honor of back to school with up to 67% off a selection of iPhone accessories, photography gear, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Amongst all of the discounts, Moment’s iPhone Wallet Case at $9.99 is our top pick. Available for everything from the recent iPhone SE to XS Max, you’ll save 67% from the going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This case pairs Moment’s lens mounting interface with a leather wallet for a veritable way to protect your new handset. It can hold up to three cards at a time and comes in two styles. Over 115 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Highlights from Moment’s sale include:

While we’re talking about ways to elevate your mobile photography setup, earlier today we spotted a 20% discount on JOBY’s GorillaPod 5K Flexible Tripod Kit. With the ability to support up to 11-pound payloads, this rig packs a flexible tripod design and is down to $80. Or just go check out our smartphone accessories guide for even more gear for your iPhone.

Moment iPhone Wallet Case features:

Everything you love about the Moment Case, now with a slim leather wallet to hold up to 3 cards. It’s an affordable case for everyone who loves to use their camera phone and travel light. Enjoy your free-time without worries, knowing that your phone and wallet are stored safely together.

