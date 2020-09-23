This budget-friendly Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV sports Google Assistant for $398

Walmart offers the Sceptre 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Google Assistant for $398 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for around $600. Today’s deal is the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Backed by a 65-inch panel with 4K support, this UHDTV delivers everything you want in a budget-friendly TV. Notable features here include full Google Assistant support, three HDMI inputs, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Combining the 65-inch panel with 4K support makes this a great buy at under $400, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy high-resolution content without breaking the bank. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for a more higher-end approach? We currently have the TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with Roku for $798. That’s down from the usual $900 price tag and marks the first discount we’ve tracked, making it a new all-time low. Upgrade specs on this model alongside fully baked-in Roku support make it a solid alternative to today’s lead deal.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

With the Sceptre A658 Android TV series, smart meets 4K UHD in spectacular fashion, delivering the unbeatable combination of exceptional performance features and visuals that you have been waiting for. Explore all your content and functions with a powerful remote from any direction, fit with an increased range that does not require line of sight. Google Assistant and TalkBack are at your service if you prefer to leisurely navigate and control your UHD Android TV with a simple voice command.

