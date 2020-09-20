TCL’s 65-inch Mini-LED TV is a must for PS5 with a 120Hz refresh rate at $798

Walmart is currently offering the TCL 65-inch Mini-LED 4K HDR Roku Smart TV (65R635) for $798 shipped. Free in-store pickup is available, as well. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $42, and is a new all-time low. Having just been released in August, TCL’s latest Series 6 TV delivers a Mini-LED display with local dimming zones and 4K HDR image support. Built-in Roku functionality is joined by Alexa and Assistant integration with four HDMI ports. On top of a THX Certified Game Mode, you’ll also enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a must for next-generation console owners. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those looking to save more can drop down to the 55-inch version of TCL’s latest TV to cut the price to $650 at Amazon. You’re getting a nearly identical feature set to the lead deal, just in a smaller package with the same 120Hz refresh rate and Mini-LED technology.

Over in our home theater guide, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to refresh your setup, all without having to pay full price. If the featured TCL model isn’t going to be an ideal fit, Hisense’s 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV is currently down to $523.50, alongside this 25% discount on Yamaha’s Alexa-enabled Sound Bar.

TCL 65-inch Mini-LED TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!