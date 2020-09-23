Amazon’s Walker Edison furniture discounts start at $115 (Up to $86 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted up to $86 off Walker Edison shelving, tables, cabinets and more. Our favorite is the Walker Edison 8-Person Dining Room Table for $313.41 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. By default this table is ready to accommodate six, but can be further expanded to seat eight. This makes it a great solution for hosting around the holidays and more. It has a traditional look and measures 30- by 38- by 68- to 96-inches in length. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Walker Edison discounts.

More Walker Edison discounts:

And if a table that seats six will be enough, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on another one of Walker Edison’s Dining Tables. You can scoop it up for $206, a discount that yields 31% in savings. This solution boasts simple, mid-century modern design that measures 30- by 60- by 34-inches.

Walker Edison 8-Person Dining Room Table features:

  • Dimensions: 30″ H x 68-96″ L x 38″ W
  • Seats 8 people comfortably when fully extended
  • Solid wood and high grade MDF construction
  • Pair it with our matching chairs
  • Supports up to 100 lbs.

