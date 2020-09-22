Add Walker Edison’s 6-Person Dining Table to your space for $206 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Dining Table for $205.98 shipped. That’s $94 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 6-person dining solution is ready to bring a mid-century modern vibe to your kitchen. Measurements work out to 30- by 60- by 34-inches, proving ample space to fit many family sizes. Its simplistic legs are comprised of durable steel, ensuring it’s ready to support up to 150-pounds of weight. Ratings are still rolling in, but Walker Edison furniture is reputable.

If you have a room that’s feeling cluttered, a discount on Rivet’s Campbell Media Console is here to save the day. It boasts quite a bit of storage, allowing you to give each piece of clutter it’s own contained space. You can currently grab it for $146, a price that shaves over 50% off.

With storage and a dining room table out of the way, it may be time to direct attention towards your bedroom. And there’s great news as Casper’s 2020 Original Foam California King Mattress has fallen $359. If you don’t have room for a large mattress like that, no worries, we’ve got you covered with discounted toppers and more. Swing by the full roundup to find more bedding deals priced from $42.

Walker Edison 6-Person Dining Table features:

  • Dimensions: 30″ H x 60″ L x 34″ W
  • Made of solid wood veneer and durable steel
  • Sits 6 people comfortably
  • Pair it with our matching bench
  • Supports up to 150 lbs.’

