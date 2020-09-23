Score an Amazon Echo Dot for just $25 and expand your Alexa setup (50% off)

Woot currently offers the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Typically fetching $50, right now you’ll pay $40 at Amazon with today’s deal matching our previous mention and coming within $3 of the all-time low at Amazon. Whether you’re just looking to bring music playback from Apple Music or Spotify to yet another room in your house or want to leverage smart home control, Echo Dot is up to the task. It’ll deliver all of the Alexa features you’ve come to expect in a compact design with multi-room audio capabilities and more. Over 580,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s featured discount is the same price you’d pay on the less capable Amazon Echo Flex. So if you’re looking to bring yet another speaker into your Alexa setup or even dive in for the first time, opting for the Echo Dot is going to be tough to beat.

Or just ditch the smart home features when you opt for the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Speaker instead. Right now, it has dropped to a new all-time low at $240, saving you 20% from the going rate. Our smart home guide is also worth a look for those hoping to expand their setups elsewhere.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

Our most popular Echo is now even better. With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.

