Harman Kardon’s stylish Aura Studio 3 Speaker falls to $240 (New low, 20% off)

Woot currently offers the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 for $239.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Standing out from other Bluetooth speakers, the Aura Studio 3 delivers a unique design that blends a transparent domed housing with an internal light for creating ambient effects in your space. You’re also getting Harman Kardon’s signature sound quality with 360-degree playback and a 100W speaker system. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you can live without the more striking design on the lead deal, going with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is a great way to save even more. This Bluetooth speaker delivers similar Harman Kardon audio, but with a portable design and IPX7 water-resistance in tow. You’ll also make out for less than the Aura Studio 3 thanks to a $200 price tag.

Or for those who’d rather upgrade their own personal audio setup, Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones are currently on sale for the first time right now. Having dropped to $273, you’re looking at over 20% in savings and a new all-time low. Then don’t forget to get all the details on the new Bose Sleepbuds II.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 features:

Elevate your home with the timeless, iconic design of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 for 360 degrees of beautiful sound. A stunning Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds. It pairs room-filling audio with integrated ambient light effects, a water wave ripple movement to experience your music in a new, visually dynamic way. With a domed design as understated as its small footprint, this piece blends in beautifully with your décor, in any room of your home

