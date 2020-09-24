Amazon’s offering women’s fall clothing from just $8 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering over 20% off on Zeagoo fall apparel for women from just $8 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Open Front 3/4 Sleeve Cardigan that’s currently marked down to $16.99. For comparison, this cardigan was originally priced at $25 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s available in several color options and perfect for layering during cool weather. It can also be dressed up or down seamlessly and the draped design is very flattering. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Zeagoo Classic High Waisted Faux Leather Skirt. It’s currently marked down to $14.95 and regularly is priced at $22. This style is also available in several color options and can be worn now or with tights in the winter. You can also style it with sweaters, t-shirts, tank tops, blouses, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, you can also update your wardrobe by checking out our fashion guide. Nordstrom is currently offering up to 60% off top brands. Plus, Lululemon has new markdowns with prices from just $19 shipped.

Zeagoo Open Front Cardigan features:

Lightweight and soft fabric, Stretchy and comfortable to wear

Classic Open Front Asymmetric Hem Draped Knit Cardigan, 3/4 Sleeve, Ruffled Iiregular Trim, makes you chic, fashionable and charming elegant

Basic and stylish outfit, nice stitching design, perfect matching with your favorite tops, pants, leggings, boots etc

Suitable for casual and formal occasions, such as working, business, party, beach, home, daily wear and so on

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!