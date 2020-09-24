Nordstrom’s offering up to 60% off Cole Haan, Barbour, more + free shipping

- Sep. 24th 2020 8:54 am ET

Update your wardrobe for fall with Nordstrom’s latest sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Score great deals on Cole Haan, Barbour, Vince, Johnston & Murphy, and many more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Grand Ultra Wingtip Dress Shoes. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These dress shoes can be styled with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike and they’re available in two versatile color options: black or brown. They also have a pull-on sock-fit style and cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and check out Backcountry’s Winter Sale that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

