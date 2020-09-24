Nordstrom’s offering up to 60% off Cole Haan, Barbour, more + free shipping

Update your wardrobe for fall with Nordstrom’s latest sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Score great deals on Cole Haan, Barbour, Vince, Johnston & Murphy, and many more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Grand Ultra Wingtip Dress Shoes. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These dress shoes can be styled with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike and they’re available in two versatile color options: black or brown. They also have a pull-on sock-fit style and cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and check out Backcountry’s Winter Sale that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Grand Ultra Wingtip $90 (Orig. $180)
- Johnston & Murphy Warner Loafers $68 (Orig. $169)
- Barbour Lowerdale Quilted Vest $72 (Orig. $180)
- David Donahue Dress Shirt $55 (Orig. $145)
- Timberland Wodehouse Chukka $149 (Orig. $299)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Longchamp Le Pilage Tote $78 (Orig. $155)
- Leith Ruched Body-Con Dress $28 (Orig. $56)
- Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie $60 (Orig. $150)
- BB Dakota Ain’t It Cool Jacket $43 (Orig. $108)
- Vince Hollis Sandal $130 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
