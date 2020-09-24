AmazonBasics tool accessories up to 50% off with deals from $20 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off AmazonBasics tools and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout here is the AmazonBasics 5-Piece Measuring Tool Set for $39.99. Regularly $66 at Amazon, today’s offer is $26 or 39% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This set contains three levels (9-inch, 24-inch, and a 48-inch), the 16-foot tape measure, and a 12-inch steel ruler. Each piece is made of “heavy-duty” aluminum alloy with top and side-view vials on the levels. It includes a fabric bag for storage and transportation as well as a 1-year AmazonBasics warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below from $20.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the AmazonBasics Woot tool accessory sale right here. The 2-pack of AmazonBasics 11-inch Metal Face Clamps, for example, is down to $20 from the usual $34 it fetches at Amazon. The 4-star-rated set joins additional tool accessory offers including wrench sets, and more.

Home Depot also launched a wide-ranging tool sale today with Milwaukee drill/driver kits and more at up to 50% off. You can browse through those deals right here and then head over to our Green Deals guide for some eco-friendly solutions.

More on the AmazonBasics 5-Piece Measuring Tool Set:

5-piece measuring tool set includes 3 levels (9-inch, 24-inch, and 48-inch), a 16-foot tape measure, and a 12-inch steel ruler

2 spirit levels (24-inch and 48-inch), each with 3 vials (90, 180, 90) and a vial accuracy of 0.5mm/m; 9-inch torpedo level with 2 vials (90, 180) and a vial accuracy of 1.0mm/m

Heavy-duty aluminum alloy frame ensures reliable strength; top- and side-view vials on the levels allow for easy readability from multiple angles

