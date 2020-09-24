AmazonBasics tool accessories up to 50% off with deals from $20 Prime shipped

- Sep. 24th 2020 8:59 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $20+
0

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off AmazonBasics tools and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout here is the AmazonBasics 5-Piece Measuring Tool Set for $39.99. Regularly $66 at Amazon, today’s offer is $26 or 39% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This set contains three levels (9-inch, 24-inch, and a 48-inch), the 16-foot tape measure, and a 12-inch steel ruler. Each piece is made of “heavy-duty” aluminum alloy with top and side-view vials on the levels. It includes a fabric bag for storage and transportation as well as a 1-year AmazonBasics warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below from $20.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the AmazonBasics Woot tool accessory sale right here. The 2-pack of AmazonBasics 11-inch Metal Face Clamps, for example, is down to $20 from the usual $34 it fetches at Amazon. The 4-star-rated set joins additional tool accessory offers including wrench sets, and more.

Home Depot also launched a wide-ranging tool sale today with Milwaukee drill/driver kits and more at up to 50% off. You can browse through those deals right here and then head over to our Green Deals guide for some eco-friendly solutions.

More on the AmazonBasics 5-Piece Measuring Tool Set:

  • 5-piece measuring tool set includes 3 levels (9-inch, 24-inch, and 48-inch), a 16-foot tape measure, and a 12-inch steel ruler
  • 2 spirit levels (24-inch and 48-inch), each with 3 vials (90, 180, 90) and a vial accuracy of 0.5mm/m; 9-inch torpedo level with 2 vials (90, 180) and a vial accuracy of 1.0mm/m
  • Heavy-duty aluminum alloy frame ensures reliable strength; top- and side-view vials on the levels allow for easy readability from multiple angles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $20+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
AmazonBasics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard