Anker’s RoboVac 11S will clean the house for $120 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $230)

- Sep. 24th 2020 8:23 am ET

Get this deal
Orig. $230 $120
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $119.99 shipped in renewed condition. Currently fetching $220 in new condition, today’s offer is about $100 off, $30 below the regular refurbished pricing, and the best we can find. This is a particularly affordable way to score a new vacuuming robot with 100-minutes of runtime and an included charging base it will automatically return to. This model features 1300Pa of suction power, BoostIQ tech to automatically adjust power as it’s needed, and it runs “no louder than an operating microwave.” Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details and warranty information below.

This refurbished product is “backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers…and is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

At just $120, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model for less, especially from a name you would trust. Even the normally rock-bottom ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner goes for more at the current $140 price tag. That’s for a new model with stellar ratings, but more expensive nonetheless.

We also have a great deal on iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 Robotic vacuum at $249 and be sure to take a look at the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum with auto-empty dock. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on items for around the house.

More on the Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S:

  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $230 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard