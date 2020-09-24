Anker’s RoboVac 11S will clean the house for $120 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $119.99 shipped in renewed condition. Currently fetching $220 in new condition, today’s offer is about $100 off, $30 below the regular refurbished pricing, and the best we can find. This is a particularly affordable way to score a new vacuuming robot with 100-minutes of runtime and an included charging base it will automatically return to. This model features 1300Pa of suction power, BoostIQ tech to automatically adjust power as it’s needed, and it runs “no louder than an operating microwave.” Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details and warranty information below.

This refurbished product is “backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers…and is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

At just $120, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model for less, especially from a name you would trust. Even the normally rock-bottom ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner goes for more at the current $140 price tag. That’s for a new model with stellar ratings, but more expensive nonetheless.

More on the Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S :

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

