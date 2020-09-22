Save $50 on iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 Robotic vacuum at $249

- Sep. 22nd 2020 11:17 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum for $249 shipped. Down from $299, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months, and is the second-best this year. Sporting the premium 3-stage cleaning system that iRobot is known for, the Roomba 675 also comes decked out with Wi-Fi connectivity. That allows you to command Alexa or Assistant for controlling the robotic vacuum with your voice. There’s also a 90-minute runtime here, as well as dirt detection sensors to help it cross sweeping off your chore list. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you can get away without the more advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, it’s worth considering Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S instead. This robotic vacuum delivers much of the same in terms of automated cleaning and Alexa control, but will only set you back $190 at Amazon.

Then don’t forget to give the Bissell Steam Shot a closer look now that it has been marked down to an Amazon low of $20. We’re also tracking plenty of other discounts over in our home goods guide, as well, like Home Depot’s up to 60% off kitchen faucet sale and more.

iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum features:

Clean carpets and hard floors efficiently with this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum. Its intelligent sensors and three-stage cleaning system ensure thorough coverage of any space, and Wi-Fi connectivity lets you schedule activation from anywhere using a smartphone or smart home assistant. This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum provides automatic docking and recharging for hassle-free convenience.

