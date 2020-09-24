Apple launches new TV show sale: Smallville, Ballers, Westworld, more

- Sep. 24th 2020 10:56 am ET

0

Following Tuesday’s Build Your Collection movie sale, Apple is back again with a new promotion today focused on TV series. Specifically, you’ll find plenty of deals on superhero-themed titles that have aired in recent years. All of today’s offers will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

TV show deals abound with superhero themes

Headlining today’s sale is Smallville The Complete Series for $99.99. Regularly around $130, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll receive all 217 episodes as part of this series, which offers a different take on the iconic Superman series.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t miss this week’s on-going movie sale for more deals from $1, including a number of notable films at $5 down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. You can check out all of our top picks right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp