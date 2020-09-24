Apple Watch Series 5 price drops continue to roll in with deals from $330

Woot is currently discounting a host of Apple Watch Series 5 models from $329.99, which equates to $99 off the regular going rate and matches our previous mention. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. With new models now on the market, we’re starting to see retailers really start to offer up some great discounts. Note: these are open-box box models with all original accessories and a 90-day warranty.

Series 5 offers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Looking for the latest Apple Watch? You’re in luck, Amazon is currently offering the first cash discounts on Apple’s newest wearable. Check out our previous coverage here for more. You can find additional Apple deals in our guide, including a notable offer this morning on iPad Pro and iPod Touch.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

