New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off as pre-orders start

B&H is offering pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB at $599.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the price of this new Android smartphone that was just announced yesterday. There’s a lot to like on this mid-range Android smartphone, which centers around a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU. Notable features include a triple camera system with dual 12MP optics and a single 8MP lens. Even at its full list price of $700, we noted that “the Galaxy S20 FE seems like a pretty spectacular deal.” Learn more in yesterday’s converage.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leverages USB-C connectivity to power-up the internal battery. Consider picking up a 2-pack of 6-foot braided nylon cables with your savings and ensure that you’re always ready to juice up, wherever you are. These braided cables are designed to last longer than traditional plastic alternatives and the Amazon ratings back up that claim.

While we’re on the subject of Android devices, don’t forget that Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 has hit a new all-time low. You can score this recently-announced wearable for $369 as part of this on-going deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

From 5G network speeds to a large, cinematic display, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G SM-G781U 128GB Smartphone from Samsung pushes forward what’s possible with smartphone technology. The triple camera system features a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 8MP telephoto camera – plus a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras can get close with up to 30x super resolution zoom, and incredibly detailed with up to 4K videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!