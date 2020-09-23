Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 fall to best prices yet from $369

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $369 shipped for the 41mm GPS model. Down from its usual $400 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to save on LTE models and other styles, as well. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a previous-generation wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 at $269 means you can save even more. This alternative ditches the refreshed design and newer fitness features, but still brings a display to your wrist for keeping tabs on exercise, notifications, and more. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Or just go with the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE now that the two wearables have received their first cash discounts. If you’re rocking an iPhone, the newest releases from Apple are absolutely worth considering. Get all the details here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

