Twelve South accessories sale: Compass Pro for iPad $53, BookBook cases, more

Amazon offers the Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $52.73 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is in-line with discounts we’ve seen in 2020. Compass Pro is a sleek stand for your iPhone and other tablets, offering a collapsible design that matches Apple’s color schemes. One particular feature of note is that the Compass Pro is able to lift your iPad at two different heights, which is ideal if you’re watching movies or electing to use the virtual keyboard and Apple Pencil. That flexibility makes this particular accessory stand out from other products like it on the market. We loved it in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review and Amazon customers largely agree. Hit the jump for even more deals.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

For more Apple accessories, check out this morning’s deal on the Smart Keyboard for various iPads at $99. That’s down from the usual $159 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s an easy way to take your mobile workspace experience to a new level, and certainly, today’s price is worth a look. Swing by our Apple guide for additional deals on iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Twelve South Compass features:

Compass is a compact, folding stand that holds iPads or Tablets in both landscape and portrait modes.

A secondary back leg allows you to position iPad at a comfortable angle for typing or sketching.

Elevates iPad or Tablet to keep out of harms way in the kitchen or office.

