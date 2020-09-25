Amazon has 32-packs of KIND Nut Butter Bars from $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering the 32-pack of KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars (Honey Almond Butter) for $16.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. While we have seen this pack down in the $19 range, it usually sells for between $24 and $34 with today’s offer being one of the best we have tracked. You’re looking 32 honey almond butter KIND bars at 1.3-ounces a pop. “It’s a protein bar that doesn’t taste like one” with 4-grams of protein each as well as no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not into the KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars, take a look at the classic KIND bars starting from $13.50 Prime shipped. These ones only comes with 12-bars per package, but they have even more protein each at 6-grams and are even more delicious, if you ask me.

If you prefer your protein in powder form, we are still tracking some great deals at MyProtein as well. You can currently score 11-pounds of its popular Impact Whey for just $49, which is at least $35 off.

We are also tracing some great Apple fitness companion deals including the first cash discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE alongside AirPods Pro from $219. Hit up our Apple guide and fitness tracker hubs for more.

More on the KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars:

Contains 32 – 1.3oz Honey Almond Butter KIND Nut Butter Filled Bars

Made with premium whole ingredients and a creamy, crunchy texture, it’s a protein bar that doesn’t taste like one.

Gluten free, No genetically engineered ingredients, 0g Trans Fat

Good source of fiber and protein, low sodium, 100% whole grains

No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives

