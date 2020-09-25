AirPods Pro deals start at $219: Bundled with AppleCare for $230, more

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s AirPods Pro with bundled AppleCare for $229.95 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $249 for the AirPods Pro and an additional $29 for AppleCare. Prefer the AirPods Pro alone? They are currently $219 at Amazon.

AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Save even further and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Looking for the latest Apple Watch? You’re in luck, Amazon is currently offering the first cash discounts on Apple’s newest wearable. Check out our previous coverage here for more. You can find additional Apple deals in our guide.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

