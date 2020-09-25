APL has become one of the new standout footwear brands for runners. Their fun designs and comfortable features have won over the hearts of many, including myself. There are four new styles debuting this fall to help you push further during your runs. The APL fall collection features colors that will really stand out and are very trendy for this season. Best of all, APL features free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of the details of the four styles from the APL Fall Collection.

TechLoom Tracer Running Shoes

Inside the APL Fall Collection, each style comes in a men’s or women’s style, and the TechLoom Tracer Running Shoes are a standout. APL quotes, “the low top training shoe is designed and engineered with your workout in mind.” The entire interior is padded for support and comfort. It also features a non-stretch construction to keep your foot centered and planted during twisting movements. Plus, they’re designed with highly-grooved outsole pads for added traction. You can choose from an array of color options, and they are priced at $230.

TechLoom Wave Running Shoes

The APL TechLoom Wave Running Shoes are totally opposite to the style mentioned above with a stretch design that was made for performance. The 360 design was made for support, and it also has a slip-on style that fits like a sock. They’re priced at $225, and with over 280 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.9/5 stars.

TechLoom Bliss Shoes

My personal favorite style is the APL TechLoom Bliss Shoes that were made to be perfect for travel or training. I really love the fun bright colors and the large strap that goes across the front. This style is highly breathable to help keep you comfortable when your workouts warm up. The large satin strap also helps to get the shoes on and off in a breeze. This style is priced at $200 and with over 600 reviews from APL customers, they’re rated 4.9/5 stars.

TechLoom Breeze Shoes

Finally, the TechLoom Breeze Shoes are ready to hit the road running. They’re APL’s lightest running shoe ever at 6.8 oz. The stretch material was designed to move with your natural stride, and the strategic lacing system adds support. These shoes are also highly cushioned in the right places to give you energy feedback when you’re running. This style would also be perfect to travel with due to the lightweight material, and they’re priced at $200.

Also, check out our guide to the best flannel shirts for fall under $50 from top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!