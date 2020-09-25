Score a 4-piece Bodum BLÅ Espresso cup and saucer set for $43 (Reg. $72)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is now offering its 4-piece BLÅ Espresso cup and saucer set for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $72, this is matching our previous mention at more than 40% off. It’s also the best price we can find and only the second notable discount we have tracked. With a look inspired by award-winning architect Grethe Meyer, this set features a modern approach to a classic mid-1960’s design. Made of durable porcelain, this dishwasher- and microwave-safe set is as convenient as it is elegant. It comes with four espresso cups and the saucers to match. Ratings are thin here but Bodum’s drinkware receives solid reviews overall on Amazon. More details below.

If the classical-modern design on the Bodum set doesn’t do anything for you, consider a more affordable option like this $20 Aozita Espresso Cup set. You’ll also get matching saucers here as well as four tea spoons in this 4+ star-rated set.

We also have an all-time low on Amazon’s Espresso Machine as well as Bodum’s IBIS electric kettle for you pour over fans. But be sure to check out this coffee feature for more brewing ideas, and our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the Bodum BLÅ Espresso cup set:

The BLÅ Collection – Blue Line – was originally designed by the award-winning architect and designer Grethe Meyer, in 1965. Now, half a century later, we launch this beautiful dinnerware made with exclusive and durable porcelain, as it was intended. Simple, functional, timeless. The shapes and decoration are classic, convenient in the kitchen and beautiful on the dining table. In short, porcelain is a better and more up-to-date material that makes the design more usable in the modern household, using dishwasher, microwave, freezer and oven.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!