Score Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Thermostat before winter at $90.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $90.59 shipped. Typically fetching $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is matching the third-best we’ve seen this year and amounts to 30% in savings. Bringing Emerson’s Sensi thermostat into the winter months is a great way to add Siri, Alexa, or Assistant control into the mix. Aside from just being able to usher voice commands, it can be automated to fit within schedules and the like. There’s also a built-in LCD screen to showcase the usual temperature readings and settings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,600 customers. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $46 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find even more ways to upgrade your setup without having to pay full price. Right now, August’s HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock has been marked down to $203.50 alongside its keypad at $43.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!