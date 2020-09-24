Save 20% on August’s HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $203.50, more from $43

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $203.52 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Armed with support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, August’s latest smart lock has a more compact design that’s 45% smaller than its predecessor. Alongside Wi-Fi connectivity that means you won’t need an additional hub, there’s also auto-unlocking functionality, the ability to share virtual keys, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 680 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the August Smart Keypad for $42.99. Down from its $56 going rate, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. This is a great add-on to the featured August lock as it lets you bring passcodes into the mix alongside all of the smart functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.

Our smart home guide has plenty of other discounts for expanding your setup, as well. Right now, we’re still tracking a new smart lock from Anker that delivers smartphone control for $120. That’s on top of refurbished Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera from $95 and even more.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

