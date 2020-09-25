Home Depot discounts solar panels, smart home gear, more by up to 40% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off solar accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is over $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars. You can shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today on the smart home side of things is a 2-pack of Swann 1080p Indoor Cameras for $109.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $150 for this bundle. Notable features here include 1080p HD feeds and support for various smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out these additional deals from today’s sale at Home Depot featuring Assistant and Alexa-enabled smart home essentials and more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Nature Power Solar Panels feature:

Nature Power Solar Panels take the sun’s energy and turns it into electric current. These solar panels are high efficiency 12-Volt solar panels featuring sturdy aluminum frames and high transparency tempered glass tops. They have a scratch resistant and anti-reflective coating to help keep the solar panel in good shape for many years. They are rugged enough to be permanently mounted outdoors or even on mobile applications such as RVs and boats.

