Bring the BBQ inside this winter, Crux XL Smokeless Grill now $40 (Reg. $90)

Macy’s is now offering the Crux XL Smokeless Electric Grill for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at Macy’s, and currently on sale for $80 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 55% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This indoor smokeless grill is great for quick meals when you don’t want to kick up the grill during colder months. It has a non-stick cooking plate you can throw in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups as well as a 1500-watt heating system, and cool-touch handles. The included removable probe with temperature dial is a nice touch and the whole thing is covered by a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $40, today’s deal is already among the affordable options out there. However, the highly-rated New House Kitchen Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill comes in with a slightly lower $35 price tag, but it does not ship with the temperature probe found on the Crux model. Otherwise, just score a AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible stovetop Grill/Griddle at $30 and call it a day.

More on the Crux XL Smokeless Electric Grill :

Enjoy barbecue year-round with this smokeless grill from Crux, featuring a roomy cooking surface that serves up to four people. The non-stick cooking plate is removable and dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. 12″ x 16″ cooking surface with removable cooking plate and PFOA-free non-stick coating. Embedded heating element for optimal performance and fast heating.

