Let Roborock’s laser-guided robot vacuum handle the chores at $360 (Save 25%)

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in white for $359.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS5 has been used at checkout. While it originally retailed for $600, we’ve more recently been tracking a $480 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching the all-time low for the best in 3-months. Sporting a laser-guided mapping system and Alexa integration, Roborock S5 is a versatile robotic vacuum that’ll make quick work of the chores with voice-activation and more. You’ll also find a 150-minute runtime that pairs with a 2000Pa suction system to round out the notable features. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the laser-guided cleaning will want to check out the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum at $270 instead. This offering still comes armed with Alexa control, as well as a similar 2000Pa suction system. This one has a 200-minute runtime and comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

Yesterday, we got a look at the latest release from iRobot that debuted as a more affordable Roomba i3/+ robotic vacuum. With some specs from the brand’s flagship offerings, this one also comes bundled with a Dirt Disposal unit. Get all the details right here, and then hit up our home goods guide for even more.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

