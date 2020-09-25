Kids’ play sets and plushies from $5: Little Tikes, GUND, Green Toys, more

Amazon is now offering the Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Play Center Ball Pit for $29.97 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $60 at Walmart, today’s offer is within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This is essentially a 2-in-1 ball pit-meets-arcade basketball game for toddlers. It ships with 20 soft, air-filled balls as well as “three plush sports balls.” The “heavy-weight vinyl” ball pit measures out at 54- by 36- by 42-inches. While ratings are somewhat split on Amazon, 44% of customers left it with a 4+ star rating and Walmart users have left it with a 3.6/5 star rating. But considering you’re getting an entire ball pit here, the $30 might be worth a shot for some. More kids’ toy deals below from $5.

But if you’re looking for some high-tech gear for the kids, check out this offer on the Echo Dot Kids as well as Amazon’s new Kids+ subscription service, and everything it announced during yesterday’s keynote. Not to mention this littleBits STEAM Music Coding Kit deal and all of the LEGO sets we have on sale from $16.

Create memorable moments for your little athlete with the Little Tikes Hoop It Up Value Pack Center. It offers a safe and fun place for your child to jump around in. Your miniature sports star can toss the inflatable basketball through the hoop, relax in the ball pit with 20 soft, air-filled balls or play with the three plush sports balls. Your little one will value the time he or she spends with friends and family in the fun sports center. Dimensions when inflated: 54 inches by 36 inches by 42 inches.

