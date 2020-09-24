littleBits STEAM Music Coding Kit falls to second-best price at $30 (Save 40%)

Woot currently offers the littleBits STEAM Music Coding Kit for $29.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6. Typically fetching closer to $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This coding kit is centered around building and customizing a synth guitar, which can be programed with personalized sound samples and more. The components all click together with a breadboard-style design that can even be reassembled into various other instruments, or leveraged for something entirely different thanks to the companion app and coding features. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For around $30, there aren’t too many coding experiences you’ll find for less. But if it’s just more generalized STEAM you’re looking to introduce your kids to, this Inventor’s Box includes seven different challenges that’ll help introduce them to various science and engineering fundamentals. It only goes for $20 at Amazon and comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 225 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a new Amazon low on LEGO’s Star Wars Droid Commander set, which has dropped to $170. Combining typical LEGO bricks with coding functionality, this is a unique way to get you or your little one programming. Or just hit up our roundup of the best coding kits for even more options to consider from brands like Sphero, Kano, and more.

littleBits STEAM Music Coding Kit features:

Creative kids build and customize a rock in’ synth guitar using littleBits electronic building blocks, then transform it into new electronic instruments of their own! Over 12 activities in the free inventor app guide kids through building musical inventions, like an electric keytar or air drums, learning steam (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) skills, and drawing inspiration from real-world musical inventors.

