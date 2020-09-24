LEGO’s 1,700-piece Empire State Building hits $105 (Save 20%), more from $16

Trusted seller Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Architecture Empire State Building for $104.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $4 more. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This 1,767-piece kit assembles an over 21-inch high recreation of the Empire State Building. Complete with miniature taxi cabs on the street below, this kit is the most detailed version of the iconic landmark to date from LEGO. Not only that, but it also looks great on display thanks to the usage of more advanced building techniques that you’ll find in the Architecture theme. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking an all-time low on LEGO’s Technic 4X4 Off-Roader at $167, alongside some additional kits. Then be sure to get all the details on the LEGO and adidas sneakers that drop tomorrow, as well as a closer look at the new 1,100-piece The Child set.

LEGO Architecture Empire State Building features:

Elevate your LEGO building skills to a higher level with this LEGO Architecture 21046 Empire State Building set. Located at the heart of New York City, the Empire State Building towers above the surrounding skyscrapers. Construction of the building began on March 17, 1930 and just one year and 45 days later, on May 1, 1931 it was opened for business. The height of the structure was increased in 1950 with the addition of the iconic antenna tower.

