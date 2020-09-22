Fall has arrived: De’Longhi’s Tower Heater will keep you warm at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Ceramic Tower Heater (TCH7915ER) for $79.90 shipped. That’s good for $20 in savings and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This tower-shaped solution features De’Longhi’s Silent System technology which is said to “reduces noise by half” when compared with its predecessors. Buyers will find a digital control panel with LCD display, 24-hour timer, and remote control perfect for making quick adjustments from the couch. A built-in thermostat allows you to easily set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that your space is warm, it’s time to make it cozy with Zinus’ Contemporary Sofa. You can nab it for $273.50, a price that shaves $76 off what you’d typically have to spend. This contemporary offering ditches arms to deliver a simple and modern appearance. It’s ready to uphold 500-pounds and assembles in 20-minutes with no tools required.

Another deal that will help you get comfortable at home is Casper’s 2020 Original Foam California King Mattress. Right now you can score it for $359 off alongside several other bedding deals priced from $42. Swing by to find mattress toppers, bed frames, and more.

De’Longhi Convection Panel Heater features:

Lower energy bills by heating only the room you’re in, you can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills

Perfect for family use, De’Longhi safety features include an automatic tip-over “off” switch and thermal shut off that prevents overheating

Fits beautifully almost anywhere the convenient wall-mount feature gives you the option of Hanging it like a piece of art. Simply remove the feet from the base (kit included)

