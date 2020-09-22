Fall has arrived: De’Longhi’s Tower Heater will keep you warm at $80 (20% off)

- Sep. 22nd 2020 2:50 pm ET

$80
0

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Ceramic Tower Heater (TCH7915ER) for $79.90 shipped. That’s good for $20 in savings and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This tower-shaped solution features De’Longhi’s Silent System technology which is said to “reduces noise by half” when compared with its predecessors. Buyers will find a digital control panel with LCD display, 24-hour timer, and remote control perfect for making quick adjustments from the couch. A built-in thermostat allows you to easily set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that your space is warm, it’s time to make it cozy with Zinus’ Contemporary Sofa. You can nab it for $273.50, a price that shaves $76 off what you’d typically have to spend. This contemporary offering ditches arms to deliver a simple and modern appearance. It’s ready to uphold 500-pounds and assembles in 20-minutes with no tools required.

Another deal that will help you get comfortable at home is Casper’s 2020 Original Foam California King Mattress. Right now you can score it for $359 off alongside several other bedding deals priced from $42. Swing by to find mattress toppers, bed frames, and more.

De’Longhi Convection Panel Heater features:

  • Lower energy bills by heating only the room you’re in, you can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills
  • Perfect for family use, De’Longhi safety features include an automatic tip-over “off” switch and thermal shut off that prevents overheating
  • Fits beautifully almost anywhere the convenient wall-mount feature gives you the option of Hanging it like a piece of art. Simply remove the feet from the base (kit included)

