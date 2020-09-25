Upgrade to a Dolby Atmos sound bar with Sony models from $398 (Save $202)

Sep. 25th 2020

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony Z9F 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound bar for $698 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by Dolby Atmos support, Sony’s 3.1-channel sound bar comes equipped with a Vertical Sound Engine for “more immersive audio” as well as a wireless subwoofer to add some extra bass. On top of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough capabilities, Ethernet, and more. Plus, Chromecast integration makes it easy to pair with your Assistant setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 245 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound bar has dropped to $398. Down from $600, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low. Here you’ll find Dolby Atmos support and a Vertical Sound Engine like on the model above, but without the added Chromecast functionality. In place, there’s Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers.

This morning, we spotted an all-time low on Sony’s 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV, which has dropped to $998. This massive TV is a great upgrade if you’re really looking to bring the theater experience home. Then go check out all of the other deals in our home theater guide for more.

Sony Z9F 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound bar features:

Enjoy premium sound from a streamlined package with this Sony sound bar. The Vertical Surround Engine ensures an easy fit in your entertainment space, and the 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos technology supports an immersive experience. This Sony sound bar operates on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite songs, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer to improve bass output.

