Under $998 delivers a Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (All-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $998 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,500 price tag and more recent $1,200 going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Notable features here include a 75-inch 4K panel with HDR support alongside three HDMI inputs full-on smart functionality for streaming your favorite content. It’s tough to find a large panel like this, bundled with so many features, under $1,000. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking to save further? Don’t miss this on-going deal featuring the Sceptre 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Google Assistant for $398. That’s down from the usual $600 price tag and a new all-time low price.

Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

4K PROCESSOR X1: See incredible 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by our 4K Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database.

TRILUMINOS DISPLAY: See exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation

HDMI inputs total: 3 (2 Side/1 Rear) || USB ports: 2 (Side)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!