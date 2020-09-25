Sony’s XB72 Speaker with strobe lighting and mic input, now $198 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Sony XB72 High Power Bluetooth Home Audio System (GTK-XB72) for $198 shipped. Matched at B&H and also on sale for $199.99 via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up at nearly $350, today’s offer is roughly $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a high-power, party-ready Bluetooth speaker (“pair up to three smartphones or tablets” at once), but it’s also a lighting system and a sort of light karaoke box as well. It has a line light, speaker lights, and flashing strobe as well as a microphone input so you can sing along. Add in vertical or horizontal orientation alongside an additional USB port for charging your devices, and you’re looking at quite a capable party speaker. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the big Sony XB72 is overkill for your needs, take a look at the JBL FLIP 4 instead. It sells for just under $80, includes that JBL sound quality, and carries stellar ratings from over 43,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the lighting or the mic input here, but it can handle a pair of sound sources, is waterproof, and will run for 12-hours on a single charge.

We have seen some audio gear hit lately including new Bose Frames sunglasses and Marshall’s refreshed Emberton speaker with brass colorway, but you’ll also want to check out this exclusive deal on the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker. In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, Amazon unleashed a stable of new Echo speakers, Fire TV, and a new Luna gaming service. You can read all about the new gear right here.

More on the Sony XB72 Home Audio System:

Boost your party with line light, speaker lights and a flashing strobe. Power Consumption (in Standby)- 0.5 W

Unleash your pop Star with integrated microphone input. In the box: AC cord, operating instructions, Reference guide, quick set up guide, card

Set the speaker vertically or horizontally. Use the Xb72 to charge your smartphone or other small devices via USB connection.Tuning Range (FM):87.5-108 MHz/100 kHz

Connect more speakers with wireless party chain via Bluetooth. Seamless streaming with NFC and Bluetooth

