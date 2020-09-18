After first debuting its new Emberton speaker in July, Marshall is now showcasing a new style of its most compact and portable release yet. Still rocking retro-inspired stylings, the new release doubles down on the vintage aesthetic with new brass accenting and all of the other features that originally launched with the speaker like 20-hour battery life, True Stereophonic sound, and more. Head below for all the details on the new Marshall Emberton colorway, and for additional information on pricing and availability.

Marshall debuts new Emberton brass colorway

Marshall’s first iteration of its compact and ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker first landed two months ago. Sporting a design that undeniably fit in with everything else in the brand’s stable of audio gear, the Emberton originally arrived in a black colorway complete with silver accenting. While it ditched the typical leather exterior for a more rugged casing that delivers IPX7 water resistance, the brand’s iconic style has hardly been replaced.

This time around, you’ll still enjoy much of that same form factor alongside the 20-hour battery life and other features, but with a refreshed design. There’s still a black exterior, but now it’s complemented by brass accenting. The speaker grill is entirely black to match the rest of the speaker, leaving the Marshall logo and other details to pop. The contrast between the two styles is pretty stark, with the new brass colorway offering a much more sleek design than the original.

As you’d expect, all of the other functionality that made Marshall’s Emberton speaker stand out is still included. The brand’s unique multi-directional sound technology, True Stereophonic, is still in tow alongside everything else. It’s still the most compact speaker in the brand’s lineup and packs Marshall’s high-end sound quality.

Now available for purchase

The refreshed black and brass version of Marshall Emberton is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. It enters with the same $149.99 price tag that the original had and is now shipping.

9to5toys’ Take

While I don’t see the refreshed version of Marshall Emberton convincing holdouts of the originally to finally pick this speaker up, having another style to choose from is hardly a bad thing. The added brass accenting is certainly cleaner in my book and perfects what was already a pretty stylish design. And with all the other features still included, this is looking like an even more compelling portable Bluetooth speaker.

Which version of the speaker do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

