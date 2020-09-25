TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch sees launch discount to $255 (Save $54)

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its new TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $254.99 shipped when code TicWatchFans has been applied at checkout. Down from the $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $45 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Having just been announced yesterday, TicWatch’s new Pro 3 delivers up to 72-hour battery life for going multiple days before needing to plug back in. That’s on top of a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a lighter design with larger display. It can track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. While reviews are still rolling in, past offerings from TicWatch carry solid ratings and you can get a closer look at the new release in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could go with the TicWatch S2 Smartwatch at $168 to save some extra cash. You aren’t getting the new and improved roster of fitness features, nor the bolstered battery life. But if you’re just looking to bring Wear OS to your wrist for less, this is a solid option that’s backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 270 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking some of the first cash discounts the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE models. That’s on top of some of the best prices yet on these Garmin Smartwatches that sport Sith or Jedi-inspired designs from $325.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

