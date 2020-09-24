Garmin Star Wars Smartwatches sport Sith or Jedi designs from $325 (Reg. $400)

- Sep. 24th 2020 11:14 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader Smartwatch for $324.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is $29 under our previous mention, the lowest we’ve seen since May, and the second-best discount to date. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that brings Darth Vader and Sith theming to your wrist alongside a bevy of features. You’ll of course be able to count on the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Plus, both iOS and Android devices are supported here. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re more of a Jedi Order fan, Amazon also has the Rey version of Garmin’s Legacy Saga Smartwatch for $329.99. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and the second-best to date. Here you’re trading in the more sleek black design found above for a white colorway complete with Jedi Knight theming. Rated 4.3/5 stars

But if it’s a more iPhone-friendly wearable you’re after, there are plenty of Apple Watch offers to go around. Earlier today, we spotted some Series 5 price cuts from $330 which have joined ongoing offers on the latest Series 6 and SE models which have received their first cash discounts.

Garmin Legacy Saga Smartwatch features:

Legacy Saga Series Rey special edition smartwatch. Includes premium materials influenced by one of the Resistance’s heroes, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features white elements inspired by Jedi and a silver bezel modeled after Rey’s look and Lightsaber details.

