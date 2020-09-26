Today’s Woot sale slashes refurbished Dyson and Shark vacuums as low as $70

Today only, Woot is a variety of refurbished Dyson and Shark vacuums from $70. Our top pick is the refurbished Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum at $189.99 shipped. That’s $160 off what you’d pay in new condition at Dyson and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Arming yourself with Dyson V7 Absolute means you’ll have “75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6.” The entire unit weighs under 6-pounds and battery life lasts up to 30-minutes on a single charge. Dyson V7 is ready to tackle all floor types, making it the only vacuum you need. I made the switch to a Dyson Absolute model over a year ago now and have zero desire to go back to a corded unit. Rated 4+ stars. Shop the entire sale  to find more Shark and Dyson vacuums from $70.

Want something more compact? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11. An on-page coupon allows you to scoop it up for $50, making now a sensible time to strike. It weighs in at just 1.2-pounds and Anker backs it with a 24-month warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Absolute cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Absolute cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction.

