AirPods Pro hit best price yet at $187.50 for Verizon customers (Reg. $249)

- Sep. 27th 2020 8:09 am ET

Verizon Wireless offers its customers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $187.49 shipped. You just need to login to your Verizon Wireless account to see the reduced price. Regularly $249, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve ever seen and $12 under the top offers of the year so far. AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, alongside up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and various other activities throughout your day. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $40 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

