Boost your smoothie game with 20% off matcha green tea powder from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jade Leaf Matcha (100% positive life-time feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is currently discounting an assortment of its Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder starting at under $8. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the 8.8-ounce pack at $31.97. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the third-best we’ve tracked to date. Ideal for throwing in your existing smoothie or latte routine, as well as baking and more, matcha green tea powder is rich in antioxidants to help boost metabolism and more. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the green tea powder deals included in today’s sale right here. If the featured amount is too much for you, diving in with the more affordable single pack is a great way to try it out. Not to mention, it’s down to $7.97, saving you 20% from the usual price tag. There’s the same perks as above, as well as the same stellar ratings.

We’re also still tracking deals on 32-packs of KIND Nut Butter Bars at Amazon right now. With pricing starting at $16, there are plenty of flavors to choose from at the discounted rate.

Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder features:

Matcha is the most premium variety of shade-grown Japanese green tea leaves that are ground into a fine powder. For centuries, monks have enjoyed matcha to support wellbeing and concentration during meditation. While other green teas are grown throughout the world, true authentic matcha is unique to Japan.

