ecobee HomeKit accessories are on sale from $57 during this 1-day event

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of ecobee smart home products from $57.49. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s top pick is the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat with added room sensors for $169.99. As a comparison, the thermostat alone typically sells for $165 while the sensors go for up to $80. ecobee3 lite takes the popular equation from this manufacturer and pares down select features for a more affordable outcome. It still offers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. ecobee is known as one of the best thermostats out there, thanks to its automatic scheduling and support for various platforms. Rated 4.5/5 stars by thousands of Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout today is the ecobee Switch+ Light Switch at $57.49. It typically goes for $80 at various retailers. ecobee Switch+ delivers all of the smart home functionality you want with a built-in Alexa speaker. It’s also worth noting that ecobee says you can be up and running in “just 45 minutes”, making this an easy install. It’s compatible with HomeKit as a room sensor as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

ecobee3 Lite features:

WORKS WITH ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. 2-pack sold separately.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire)

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Easily adjust your thermostat from wherever you are using your iOS (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch) or Android device. The ecobee mobile app is available in the App Store or on Google Play. Compatibility- Gas, oil, electric, dual fuel, Conventional (2H/2C), Heat Pump (4H/2C)

