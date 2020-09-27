Wyze Scale hits Amazon all-time low at $24.50 with Apple Health, more

Wyze via Amazon offers its Smart Scale for $24.63 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and nearly 20% off. This model delivers some solid value thanks to compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Tracks 12 different measurements, including weight, body fast, bone mass, BMI, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Additional details can be found in our hands-on review.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 33% with this alternative at $16. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400-pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

If you’re in the midst of a workout journey, consider amplifying your time at the gym with some great deals on whey protein. You can currently score 11-pounds for $49 as part of this limited-time sale.

Wyze Scale features:

COMPLETE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: The Wyze body weight scale measures your weight (of course), body fat %, lean body mass, and 9 additional body composition metrics for a total of 12 essential metrics. Reach your goals with Wyze scales for body weight.

SYNCS WITH WYZE APP & FITNESS APPS: You can see your trends over time, anytime, anywhere, and make real progress with the Wyze app via Bluetooth. Wyze smart scale also syncs with other popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and more.

TRACK YOUR HEART RATE: Most “smart scales” stop at weight and body fat % and don’t act as a heart rate monitor. Wyze Scale tracks your heart rate, so you can see how intense that last workout was. The sleek, slim design makes for a great bathroom scale.

