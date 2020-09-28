Amazon’s Rivet Steel Floor Lamp plunges to $49 (Reg. $100+)

- Sep. 28th 2020 4:26 pm ET

$49
Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Modern Steel Floor Lamp for $49.26 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This stylish lamp features an adjustable metal arm that makes it a cinch to aim light wherever needed. The combination of a pointed metal cone shade and concrete base aim to deliver a modern and industrial look. Assembly is said to take 15-minutes or less. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to peek at the deal we spotted on Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table. Buyers can score it for $159.50, a price that comes with $0.45 of its all-time low. This offering boasts a sleek style comprised of metal and wood, helping bring a modern and industrial look into your space.

Another home upgrade worth considering is Kwikset’s $44.50 Powerbolt 2 Deadbolt. This budget-friendly solution will not only let you gain access using a passcode, but can also auto-lock after 30-seconds of inactivity. My home is equipped with a couple of these and I love that I never have to worry about carrying keys or wondering if the door is locked.

Amazon Rivet Steel Floor Lamp features:

The metal arm of this task lamp adjusts at the middle joint, allowing you to point light in multiple directions. A pointed metal cone shade is paired with a concrete base to bring modern and industrial touches to your space.

