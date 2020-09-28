Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table is within $1 of its Amazon low at $159.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Coffee Table for $159.66 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $0.45 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your living room or home office is in need of a coffee table, today’s deal shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s comprised of metal and wood, boasting a modern appearance that’s bound to look great in almost any space. Measurements work out to 18- by 40- by 20-inches and the unit is sturdy enough to support 75-pounds of weight. Rated 5/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling with Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Accent Chair at $208.50. Buyers garner 52% in savings when compared to what it’s been averaging, making now an excellent time to strike. Most will likely agree that it will pair nicely with the deal above.

Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for something more expansive, don’t overlook Novogratz’s Palm Springs Convertible Sofa. Believe it or not, you can snag it for $229, a price that ushers in $71 of savings. This offering is a great way to add a pop of color to any room.

Walker Edison Modern Coffee Table features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x x40″ L x 20″ W

Supports up to 75 lbs.

Easy to assemble

