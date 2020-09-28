It’s Monday morning and that means it’s time to kick the week off with the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s roundup is quite a notable one with big-time price drops on role playing games, brain puzzles, puzzlers, stock apps, music production gear, and much more. Highlights of this morning’s collection include apps such as JYDGE, Tempest Pirate Action RPG, Homo Machina, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, and Icewind Dale, among others. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Locked Notes – Day Journal App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Superb IQ – Brain Test: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dogs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Wiki for Terraria: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Boris and the Dark Survival: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Stock Market Simulator Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iota.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $10 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on JYDGE :

Build your JYDGE. Enter Edenbyrg. Get out alive. JYDGE is a lawful but awful roguehate top-down shooter where you get to build your own cybernetic JYDGE and eradicate crime in the never-sleeping megacity of Edenbyrg. Create your own play-style by augmenting your JYDGE, modifying your Gavel rifle, and choosing fearless companions to suit the tasks at hand.

